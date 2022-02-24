Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke tonight with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to condemn Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and discuss the Alliance’s coordinated response. The Secretary and the Secretary General also discussed further steps to ensure the security of Allied territory, especially on NATO’s Eastern Flank. Secretary Blinken stressed that the U.S. commitment to NATO’s Article 5 is ironclad.