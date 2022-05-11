Secretary Blinken’s Call with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. Secretary Blinken expressed to Foreign Minister Bourita his regret he was not able to attend the D-ISIS Ministerial in Marrakech and conveyed that Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland would represent the United States.

The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Morocco’s hosting of the Ministerial, its commitment to counterterrorism, and its role in promoting regional security and stability.