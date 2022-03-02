Secretary Blinken’s Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Secretary Blinken noted Mexico’s strong statements in support of Ukraine and in defense of the UN Charter in its Security Council and General Assembly remarks and as a part of the OAS Joint Declaration in the wake of Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked invasion. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary reaffirmed both countries’ condemnation of Russia’s actions and called for Russia to cease all hostilities. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Ebrard also spoke about the renewed and vibrant U.S.-Mexico partnership and the advances in cooperation over the past year led by President Biden and President Lopez Obrador. Secretary Blinken reiterated his sincere appreciation for our strong partnership with Mexico as we work to advance democracy, economic prosperity, and security in North America and around the world.