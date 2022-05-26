Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Omamo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Omamo discussed steps to address the impact of rising global food insecurity on Africa, following discussions in New York last week at the Global Food Security Call to Action Ministerial. The Secretary stressed that the United States remains a partner in finding durable solutions to the crisis. He also underscored the U.S. desire to galvanize international action and work together to ensure multilateral institutions serve the interests of all nations. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the value both of our countries place on our strong bilateral relationship.