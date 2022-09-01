Secretary Blinken’s Call with Josep Borrell

Secretary Blinken’s Call with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Borrell

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell today to reaffirm the importance of a successful Seventh Replenishment Conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. President Biden will host the Replenishment Conference September 19, 2022, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The United States is committed to helping the Global Fund reach its goal in order to get the world back on track toward ending HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria and to building resilient and sustainable systems for health. President Biden has signaled that the United States will make a contribution of $2 billion and an intended pledge of $6 billion for the Seventh Replenishment period, demonstrating the United States’ readiness to match $1 for every $2 contributed by other donors.

Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell also discussed their shared commitment to support the Afghan people through Afghanistan’s ongoing economic and humanitarian crises as well as the importance of working with the broader international community, to support the education of Afghan girls.

