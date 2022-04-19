Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi yesterday regarding increased tensions and recent violence in Israel and the West Bank, including at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that further escalate tensions. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, and appreciation for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem. T he Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to stability in the region and support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.