Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

Washington, DC

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on the situation in Ukraine. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack by Russia’s military forces on Ukraine and its people.