Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar yesterday to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine. They agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon.