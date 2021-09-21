Secretary Blinken’s Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry about cooperation to repatriate Haitian migrants on the Southern border of the United States. They noted that the United States and Haiti share a mutual concern for the safety of Haitian citizens and discussed the dangers of irregular migration, which puts individuals at great risk and often requires migrants and their families to incur crippling debt. Secretary Blinken shared his appreciation to the Government of Haiti for assisting to repatriate Haitian citizens safely and expeditiously. The two also discussed a Haitian-led process to chart a path to free and fair elections. The Secretary noted that it is crucial that Haiti’s government, political parties, civil society, diaspora, and private sector lead this process and work together in the interest of the Haitian people. Secretary Blinken also noted that the Haitian people deserve a full investigation into the assassination of President Moïse and justice for this heinous crime.