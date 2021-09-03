Secretary Blinken’s Call with German Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas yesterday. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Maas for Germany’s support in facilitating the transit of thousands of people out of Afghanistan through U.S. military installations in Germany. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed ways to promote the safety and security of Afghan and international citizens following the withdrawal of NATO forces.