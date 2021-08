Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas shared their views about our close coordination in Afghanistan, including the transit of thousands of people out of Afghanistan through Ramstein Air Base and other locations in Germany. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the broader situation in Afghanistan and the way ahead.