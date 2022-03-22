Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian



Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about ongoing efforts by NATO Allies and EU partners to provide vital security assistance and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The Secretary condemned President Putin’s increasingly brutal tactics that continue to kill civilians in this unjustified and unprovoked war of choice. They discussed further economic and diplomatic measures to hold the Russian Federation and Belarus accountable. They also discussed this week’s Extraordinary NATO Summit and the strengthening of Allied Defenses on the eastern flank.