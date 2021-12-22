Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative Borrell

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The Secretary and the High Representative affirmed their continued commitment to strengthen the U.S.-EU partnership and work together to confront shared challenges. They emphasized the need for coordinated action to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reaffirmed that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences for the Russian Federation. They also highlighted their shared concerns about escalating political pressure and economic coercion by the People’s Republic of China against Lithuania, which are impacting both U.S. and European companies. They underscored our continuing solidarity with Lithuania in the face of the PRC’s coercive behavior and committed to work together to strengthen economic resilience.