Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister

November 11, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen today.  Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and emphasized the urgency of taking concrete steps for peace.  The Secretary reiterated his call for all parties to the conflict including the Ethiopian government to urgently and seriously engage in negotiations on a cessation of hostilities without preconditions.  He underscored the need for immediate unhindered humanitarian access to northern Ethiopia and in support of all Ethiopian communities in need.

