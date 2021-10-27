Secretary Blinken’s Call with Congo President Tshisekedi

October 27, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Congo President Tshisekedi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi about the ongoing military takeover in Sudan.  They discussed their shared concerns about the implications for democracy and stability in Sudan and in the region.  Given President Tshisekedi’s leadership as President of the African Union, they agreed on the need for a return to a civilian-led transitional government in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration brokered by the African Union.

 

About Maryam Shah 6307 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles