Secretary Blinken’s Call with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Lipavsky on his new role and expressed his strong commitment to continued close collaboration with the Czech Republic as a valued Ally. The Secretary emphasized their shared commitment to transatlantic security as the cornerstone for regional stability and prosperity. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression, and briefed the Foreign Minister on U.S. efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.