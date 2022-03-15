Secretary Blinken’s Call with Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of President Putin’s continued war against Ukraine. The Secretary expressed his deep appreciation for the strong support of Prime Minister Plenkovic and his government for Ukraine, including providing security assistance and accepting refugees, and for Croatia’s active role in NATO. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Plenkovic also discussed the March 10 drone crash in Zagreb. The Secretary noted Croatia’s critical role in securing the European future of the entire Western Balkans, including Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Secretary also welcomed the March 17 U.S.-Croatia Strategic Dialogue, which will bring together senior-level interagency teams to review joint efforts to advance shared priorities.