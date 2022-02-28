Secretary Blinken’s Call with Central Asian Foreign Ministers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Secretary Blinken strongly condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and expressed his unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Secretary also celebrated the 30-year anniversaries of bilateral relations between the United States and the countries of Central Asia. He emphasized steadfast U.S. support for their sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and highlighted the value of C5+1 regional cooperation for our people.