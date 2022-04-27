Secretary Blinken’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly to discuss our close coordination on security and democracy issues around the world. Secretary Blinken noted the United States’ appreciation for Canada’s many commitments in response to Putin’s unprovoked, brutal war in Ukraine; ongoing support for the people of Haiti; and preparations for discussions on democracy and hemispheric migration at the Summit of the Americas.