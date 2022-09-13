Secretary Blinken’s Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke overnight with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express deep concern over military action along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including shelling in Armenia. Secretary Blinken urged President Aliyev to cease hostilities and stressed that the United States would push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

