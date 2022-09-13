Secretary Blinken’s Call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke overnight with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to convey our deep concern over the military actions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reports of shelling in Armenia. The Secretary stressed the need for disengagement of military forces and assured Prime Minister Pashinyan that the United States would push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

