Secretary Blinken Travels to Qatar To Advance Bilateral Ties

Secretary Anthony J. Blinken will travel September 6-8, 2021 to Doha, Qatar, where he will meet with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and other senior Qatari officials to discuss our efforts on Afghanistan and other matters important to a strong bilateral relationship.

