Secretary Blinken to Release 2021?Human Rights Report

Secretary Blinken to Release the 2021?Human Rights Report

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera?remarks?on the release of the 2021?Country Reports on Human Rights Practices?at?1:30?p.m. on April 12, 2022, in the Press Briefing Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lisa Peterson of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor will take questions in the Briefing Room immediately following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

Promoting?respect for?human rights and?defending?fundamental freedoms are central to who we are as a country.? The United States will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty.? Required by U.S. law, the 2021?Country Reports on Human Rights Practices?document the status of human rights and worker rights in?198?countries and territories.

Instructions for embargoed access to the country reports will be sent to members of the press on Tuesday, April 12, 2022,?at?11:30?a.m.? The entire report is EMBARGOED until the start of the press briefing.? The reports will be available to the public on?www.state.gov?following the Secretary’s remarks.