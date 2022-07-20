Secretary Blinken & Secretary Raimondo Host Forum

Secretary Blinken and Secretary Raimondo Co-Host Supply Chain Ministerial and Stakeholder Forum

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo co-hosted a Supply Chain Ministerial Forum July 19-20, 2022, to further build cooperation with stakeholders and key partner nations on supply chains.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago delivered opening remarks for the July 19 stakeholder sessions on Crisis Response, Enabling and Investment Environment, Transportation/Logistics, and Workforce Development/Labor.

The virtual event convened stakeholders from labor, industry, civil society – including historically underrepresented voices – and subnational officials to address both short-term bottlenecks and longer-term supply chain challenges.

At the Ministerial Plenary on July 20, the United States, allies, and partners made political commitments to work together to address near-term supply chain disruptions. They aim to cooperate on building long-term supply chain resiliency by supporting transparency, diversification, security, and sustainability by adherence to high environmental and labor standards, including the prevention of forced labor, coupled with workforce development to meet tomorrow’s needs. Their joint statement can be found here: https://www.state.gov/supply-chain-ministerial-joint-statement/

The United States, allies, and partners acknowledged that to ensure efforts on supply chains are effective and reach those most in need, they must build solutions from the bottom up, with industry, unions, labor, and civil society, including representatives from minority and indigenous populations, underserved communities, and subnational governments.

This summit was part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government response to address supply chain disruptions that hamper economic recovery and fuel inflation, and another example of how this Administration is working to deliver sound foreign policy for the American people.