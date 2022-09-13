Secretary Blinken & Raimondo Visit Purdue University

Secretary Blinken and Secretary Raimondo Visit Purdue University

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will join Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Senator Todd Young, and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels to tour Purdue University’s microelectronic training facilities at the Birck Nanotechnology Center in West Lafayette, Indiana. The tour will be pooled press only. There will be a press gaggle following this event. The press gaggle will be open to registered press only.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, Secretary Blinken, Secretary Raimondo, Governor Holcomb, Senator Young, and Purdue University President Daniels will participate in a moderated conversation on building a semiconductor ecosystem to restore domestic manufacturing and competitiveness abroad, as well as the impacts of the CHIPS and Science Act. The event will be open press and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept .

