Secretary Blinken & Raimondo Host US-Japan EPCC

Secretary Blinken and Secretary Raimondo Co-Host U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hagiuda

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo will co-host the inaugural ministerial meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC, or the Economic “2+2”) with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hagiuda Koichi on Friday, July 29, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Through the EPCC, the United States and Japan will drive bilateral economic cooperation to strengthen the rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The Ministers will discuss how the United States and Japan, as the two largest democratic economies, can address global economic challenges and the pursuit of open, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth.

