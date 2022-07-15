Secretary Blinken & Raimondo Host Supply Chain Ministerial

Secretary Blinken and Secretary Raimondo Co-Host Supply Chain Ministerial

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will co-host a Supply Chain Ministerial Forum July 19-20, 2022, as part of ongoing work with key partner nations on supply chains. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will welcome participants and deliver opening remarks on July 19.

This virtual event will bring together stakeholders from labor, industry, and civil society – including representatives of historically underrepresented communities – to identify solutions to reduce both short-term bottlenecks and longer-term supply chain challenges.

Opening remarks by Secretary Blinken, Secretary Raimondo, Under Secretary Fernandez, and Under Secretary Lago will be live streamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept. Under Secretary Fernandez will provide opening remarks on July 19 at 8:00 AM EDT, immediately followed by Under Secretary Lago. Secretary Blinken will provide opening remarks on July 20 at 9:00 AM EDT. Secretary Raimondo will speak after.