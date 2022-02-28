Secretary Blinken Call with Greek Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Dendias condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary thanked Greece for its steadfast support of Ukraine and of U.S., NATO, and EU efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Dendias also condemned Russia’s attacks on civilian targets, and the Secretary expressed his condolences for ethnic Greeks killed in Russia’s brutal assault on Mariupol.