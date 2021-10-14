Secretary?Blinken?Delivers??Remarks at Malmö International Forum

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Today, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered virtual remarks at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism, hosted by the Government of Sweden. Heads of state and government ministers, envoys, and civil society representatives from over 50 countries are participating in the Forum.

In his remarks, Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States’ firm commitment to promoting Holocaust remembrance and countering rising global anti-Semitism. The Secretary also announced new U.S. initiatives to combat anti-Semitism, including programs to counter Holocaust denial and distortion. Video of the Secretary’s remarks can be viewed here – https://video.state.gov/.

The U.S. delegation to the Malmö Forum is led by Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon. Deputy Secretary McKeon is accompanied by U.S. Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain and Officials from the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism. Special Envoy Germain will continue her travel to Ukraine, Latvia, and Denmark to engage on Holocaust issues with government officials and civil society.