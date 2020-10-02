SEC Issues Agenda for Oct. 5 Meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Oct. 5 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee (FIMSAC). The meeting will focus on discussions regarding recent market volatility and the impact of COVID-19 on the corporate bond market, the bond fund and ETF market, the technology and e-trading market, and the municipal securities market. The committee will also consider a recommendation concerning the definition of electronic trading for regulatory purposes, and the meeting will include member observations of the fixed income markets and the Committee’s work. The Commission established the FIMSAC to provide advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.

The meeting will be held by remote means and will be open to the public via webcast on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the FIMSAC may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. At this time, electronic statements are preferred. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC’s Internet submission form or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.

