WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-19991), William D. King, CPA, Respondent, Order Appointing Fund Administrator and Setting Administrator’s Bond Amount.

The Commission ordered the Respondent to pay $519,634.00 in disgorgement, $33,388.13 in prejudgment interest, and a $75,000.00 civil money penalty, for a total of $628,022.13, to the Commission. The Commission also created a Fair Fund, according to Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, so the penalty paid, along with the disgorgement and interest paid, can be distributed to harmed investors (the “Fair Fund”). The Fair Fund consists of the $628,022.13 paid by the Respondent. The Fair Fund has been deposited in an interest-bearing account at the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and any accrued interest will be for the benefit of the Fair Fund. The Division of Enforcement now seeks the appointment of Analytics Consulting LLC (“Analytics”) as the fund administrator and requests that the administrator’s bond is set at $628,022.13. Analytics is included in the Commission’s approved pool of administrators.

