Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20693) against Vincent C. Petrescu, a.k.a. Vincent Petrescu, CPA Order Instituting Public Administrative Proceeding Pursuant to Rule 102(e) of the Commission’s Rules of Practice, Making Findings and Imposing Remedial Sanctions.

Petrescu is 49 and lives in Algonquin, Illinois.

PDF COPY of Filing