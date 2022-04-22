SEC Administrative Proceeding – Resolute Capital Partners LTD

SEC files Administrative Proceeding against respondents Resolute Capital Partners LTD, LLC, Homebound Resources, LLC, Thomas J. Powell, and Stefan T. Toth

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today announced that an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20597) had been filed against:

Resolute Capital Partners LTD, LLC

Homebound Resources, LLC

Thomas J. Powell

Stefan T. Toth

All are referenced as the Respondents. The filing alleges that respondents were found to have made material misrepresentations and omissions in connection with unregistered oil and gas securities.

CLICK to VIEW PDF FILING