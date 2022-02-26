SEC – Administrative Proceeding – Paul M. Godfrey, Jr.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20785) against Paul M. Godfrey, Jr., Respondent for an Order Instituting Public Administrative and Cease-and-Desist Proceedings Pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act of 1933, Sections 4C and 21C of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Rule 102(e) of the Commission’s Rules of Practice, Making Findings and Imposing Remedial Sanctions and a Cease-and-Desist Order.