SEC – Administrative Proceeding – Nicole T. Birch, Esq.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20692) on December 29, 2021, against Nicole T. Birch, Esq., Respondent, Order Instituting Public Administrative Proceeding Pursuant to Rule 102(e) of the Commission’s Rules of Practice Making Findings and Imposing Remedial Sanctions.

Birch, age 46, resides in Gainesville, Georgia and has never held any securities licenses, and is not registered with the Commission in any capacity.

PDF Copy of Filing