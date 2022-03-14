SEC – Administrative Proceeding – MCARTHUR JEAN

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20798) on March 14, 2022, against MCARTHUR JEAN, Respondent, for order instituting Administrative Proceedings Pursuant to Section 15(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Making Findings and Imposing Remedial Sanctions.

The filing states that from approximately April 2014 to July 2017, Respondent offered and sold stock of Hydrocarb Energy Corporation (“HECC”), which is a penny stock, to individual investors while acting as an associated person to an unregistered broker. Respondent was formerly associated with several registered broker-dealers, and he previously held Series 7 and 63 licenses. Respondent, 36 years old, is a resident of Dix Hills, New York.

CLICK to view complete filing.