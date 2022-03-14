SEC – Administrative Proceeding – Janine Acosta

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20797) against Janine Acosta, Respondent for an Order Instituting Administrative Proceedings Pursuant to Section 15(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Making Findings, and Imposing Remedial Sanctions.

The filing states that from approximately January 2014 to July 2017, Respondent participated in the offer and sale of penny stocks to individuals while associated with PowerTradersPress.com, Inc., Elite Stock Research, Inc., TradeMastersPro.com, Inc., and MyStreetResearch.com, Inc. all of which were operating boiler rooms and acted as unregistered broker-dealers.

Respondent, 55, is a resident of West Babylon, New York.

