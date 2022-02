Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20784) against Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC, Respondent, for Order Instituting Administrative and Cease-and-Desist Proceedings, Pursuant to Sections 203(e) and 203(k) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, Making Findings, and Imposing Remedial Sanctions and a Cease-and-Desist Order.

SOURCE: SEC – CLICK to VIEW FILING