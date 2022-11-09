Sebi's SCORE platform disposes of 2,899 complaints in October; receives 2,886 new plaints

A total of 2,899 complaints received through the grievance redressal system SCORES against companies or market intermediaries have been disposed of in October, according to data released by Sebi on Wednesday. SCORES is a grievance redressal system which was launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2011.

At the beginning of October, as many as 3,001 complaints were pending and 2,886 fresh complaints were received during the month. These complaints were related to refunds, allotment, redemption and interest, among others, the data showed.

The regulator also noted that there were eight complaints as of October 2022, which were pending for more than three months, related to investment adviser, research analyst, non-demat, remat, refunds, dividends and rights, among others.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 28 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned five entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of October.

Grovalue Financial Services, Analysewise Investment Advsiors, Profit Vista Financial Research proprietor Gaurav Agrawal, Highlight Investment Research, and Chetan Yashwant Shukla are the entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.