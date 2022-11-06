Sebi wants say in inspections; RBI yet to relent

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is understood to be open to allowing European regulators to inspect key financial market institutions in India as long as the overseas watchdogs carry out such inspection along with Sebi officials and obtain a prior clearance from the Indian regulator. However, the Reserve Bank of India is yet to endorse any such proposal.

Efforts are on to find a middle ground in the negotiations with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) which has derecognised six key institutions including Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) and NSE Clearing Limited (NSCCL) which are central counterparties (CCPs) for settlement of trades in foreign exchange, gilts, and currency and interest rate derivatives.

Given the delicate nature of the issue, involving foreign regulators and overlapping jurisdiction and supervision rights, a final decision may have to be backed by a clearance from the central Cabinet, sources told ET.

“Local Regulators had entered into an agreement with ESMA in 2017. However, ESMA wants to revise the agreement and put additional conditions. They want to have supervision powers to inspect Indian clearing corporations. But for this, some of the Indian regulators insist that ESMA must first take its permission for initiating an inspection. Also, Sebi officials have to be included in the team when ESMA does an inspection,” said one of the persons.

Sources said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which regulates CCIL, has certain reservations on the issue given the ‘extra-territorial implications’ of such an arrangement with ESMA. New Delhi, said another person, is keen to resolve the issue and may ask the central bank to do a rethink on the matter by April. European funds account for almost 18% of the assets under management of foreign portfolio investors.

Also, unless a solution is found, European banks in India would be unable to carry out regular treasury transactions like foreign exchange forwards (having tenure up to 13 months) and interest rate swaps which are essential services offered by banks to help corporate clients hedge risks arising from currency and interest rate fluctuations. Also, custody business of these MNC banks would be adversely affected as they would be unable to settle trades of foreign portfolio investors and local mutual funds through NSE Clearing Ltd (NSCCL).

ESMA is bound by regulations framed by the European Union following the 2008 financial meltdown which exposed the devastating impact of financial derivatives entered between banks and other financial institutions on a bilateral basis. As a measure towards transparency and minimising risk, it was decided to settle a large volume of derivatives through CCPs which, irrespective of jurisdiction, must follow a set of regulations if they are dealing with European banks and financial entities. The Bank of England too is insisting on similar norms for CCPs in India.

Besides ‘on-site inspection’, a CCP must have a defined risk committee framework, stick to a string of record-keeping rules, and notify any changes to its management. “One may think it’s regulatory paranoia, but overseas regulators think that in an age of large cross-border capital account transactions and hot money flows, risk cannot be effectively controlled unless they have the right to supervise third-country CCPs which deal with global institutions,” said a banker.

If Sebi, RBI and IFSC (the Gift City regulator) are unable to strike a deal with ESMA by April and with BoE by mid-2023, all European banks in India will either need a prohibitively high level of capital – about 50 times higher – to carry on trades involving the Indian central counterparties, or will have to unwind their positions (with these central counterparties) over the next six to nine months.