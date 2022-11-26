Sebi to impose ‘financial disincentives’ for tech glitches in stocks broker trading systems – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 26 Nov 2022, 05:22 PM ISTMarkets watchdog Sebi on Friday directed stock exchanges to impose “financial disincentives” on stock brokers for technical glitches at their end, amid instances of snags at the brokers’ end impacting the overall trading system. 09:38ET Money: Decoding mutual fund terminologies you must knowViews: 8212:21Mind Over Money: How meditation, yoga helps this contrarian investor to manage emotionsViews: 8302:06Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy session; BHEL gains 10%Views: 27902:49Sensex, Nifty50 flat; PB Fintech gains 3%, Easy Trip Planners falls 2%Views: 15504:39Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 25, 2022Views: 51302:24Stocks in focus: Lupin, M&M Financial, IEX and moreViews: 76305:35Fundamental Radar: Why KEI Industries is a long term buy at current levels, says Khadija MantriViews: 29206:08Tata Consumer Products, Ramesh Chauhan in discussions for sale of BisleriViews: 125102:08Sensex ends at all-time high, rallies 762 pts; Nifty reclaims 18,500, PB Fintech zooms 10%Views: 73402:22NMDC a long-term buy at current levels, says Shrikant ChouhanViews: 221203:35Sensex gains 145 pts, Nifty50 above 18,300; Tata Consumer gains 2%; Glenmark sheds 2%Views: 49203:56Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 24, 2022Views: 72701:53Stocks in focus: Glenmark, HG Infra, HEG and moreViews: 64101:29Stock Radar: Bharti Airtel top buy for a target of Rs 910, says Ruchit JainViews: 75103:07Sensex rises 92 points, Nifty below 18,300; Fino Payments Bank zooms 20%Views: 43303:09Sensex rises 170 pts, Nifty above 18,300; Nykaa falls 2%, Hindalco gains 2%Views: 32605:00Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 23, 2022Views: 66701:58Stocks in focus: Nykaa, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and moreViews: 126006:21Explained: Strategies to review your portfolio for 2023Views: 88200:41BookMyShow exploring possibilities of IPO, holds talks with merchant bankersViews: 105101:39LIC withdraws Jeevan Amar, Tech Term Insurance from market due to increase in reinsurance ratesViews: 405102:28Sensex gains 274 points, Nifty tops 18,200; UCO Bank jumps 12%Views: 135302:04Stock Radar: Axis Bank could surpass Rs 1000 levels in next 4-6 weeks, says Ajit MishraViews: 295302:58Sensex gains marginally; Nifty opens above 18,150; UCO Bank, Easy Trip Planners surge 7% eachViews: 104704:20Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 22, 2022Views: 105102:00Stocks in focus: Nykaa, Biocon, HDFC and moreViews: 249702:15Stock Radar: Buy DLF for a target of Rs 475 in next 5-7 weeks, says Shitij GandhiViews: 120902:10Sensex declines 519 pts, Nifty below 18,200; realty, metal, IT stocks top dragsViews: 60802:45Fundamental Radar: Up 50% in 2022! ITC a long-term buy at current levels, says Sneha PoddarViews: 291701:33Vienna-based RHI Magnesita set to acquire Dalmia Bharat Refractories for over Rs 1,700 crViews: 158403:28Sensex drops over 300 points, Nifty below 18,250; Easy Trip Planners rallies 20%, Nykaa sheds 3%Views: 71804:40Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 21, 2022Views: 104401:20Stocks in focus: Delhivery, Maruti Suzuki, IEX and moreViews: 288002:27Stock Radar: Alicon Castalloy a buy for a target of Rs 1,150, says Gaurav BissaViews: 85102:22Sensex loses 87 points, Nifty near 18,300; PB Fintech jumps 8%Views: 86503:01Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Nykaa gains 4%, Vedanta 2%Views: 96603:36Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 18, 2022Views: 185901:47Stocks in focus: Nykaa, LIC, Fortis Healthcare and moreViews: 225802:03SEBI to regulate financial influencers on social media platformsViews: 952To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold