Sebi approves appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE

Market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as managing director & chief executive officer of BSE, according to a disclosure made by the exchange. This appointment will be subject to shareholder approval, the disclosure added.

According to social media accounts, Ramamurthy was previous senior vice president of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) post which he took up the position of chief operating officer at Bank of America, India.

The top job at BSE has been vacant since July when its last managing director Ashish Kumar Chauhan resigned from the position to join rival exchange NSE as its CEO.

Former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor SS Mundra is currently the chairman of BSE. Its board comprises of six other directors excluding Ramamurthy – five of them are public interest directors while one of them is a shareholder director.

