Seattle man, who worked as a babysitter, charged with production and possession of child pornography

Seattle – A 23-year-old Seattle resident is charged federally with production and possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Seattle Police Internet Crimes against Children task Force. Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin was taken into custody this morning and appeared in federal court today. Brugnoli-Baskin was previously charged in King County Superior Court.

Brugnoli-Baskin remains detained pending additional hearings.

According to the criminal complaint, Brugnoli-Baskin came to the attention of law enforcement when electronic service provider Google Inc. reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an account later associated with Brugnoli-Baskin had uploaded 129 images of child sexual abuse. Law enforcement sought to determine the owner of the account and location of the account owner. Brugnoli-Baskin was contacted by law enforcement in early September 2022. Law enforcement learned he has been offering his services as a baby-sitter.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison to life in prison. Possession of child pornography is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The charges contained in the criminal complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the Seattle Police Internet Crimes against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the FBI.

Any families whose children may have been left in Brugnoli-Baskin’s care can contact SPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children detective christine.nichols@seattle.gov.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Laura Harmon. Ms. Harmon is a Deputy King County Prosecutor specially designated to prosecute child exploitation crimes in federal court.