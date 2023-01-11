Seattle man now charged federally for carjackings and assaults that spanned King County

Seattle – A 22-year-old Seattle man will appear today in U.S. District Court in Seattle on a seven-count indictment for multiple crimes on November 7, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Maar Teng Rambang is charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of attempted robbery. Rambang will appear at 2:00 PM today.

“These alleged crimes stretched from Kent, to Bellevue, to Redmond, to Seattle and ultimately back to Renton. Along the way Mr. Rambang’s conduct put countless people at risk – not just with the firearm he illegally possessed and used – but with the vehicles he drove at high speed in populated areas,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “It’s important that we use our federal tools to deter this type of conduct.”

According to records filed in King County Superior Court and in federal court, the criminal conduct began on November 7, 2022, outside the Kent Post Office where Rambang allegedly confronted a woman, brandishing a gun and demanding her car. Next, Rambang drove the stolen car to the Bellevue Square Mall garage and fired two shots as he threatened another woman and demanded her vehicle. Next, he drove that stolen BMW to Redmond and attempted to rob Amazon employees working at a delivery locker at a Whole Foods Market. Rambang then allegedly drove the BMW to the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle where he shot a man in the leg and stole his Jeep SUV. Officers tracked the Jeep to Kent and attempted to stop and arrest Rambang but he fled at speeds of 90-100 miles per hour in areas of heavy traffic. Rambang drove in center turn lanes, through gas station parking lots and ran red lights. Ultimately, a Jeep service provider was able to remotely slow the vehicle to 30 miles an hour so that law enforcement was able to block the car and arrest Rambang.

Rambang was originally charged in King County Superior Court. He was indicted by the grand jury on December 14, 2022. He came into federal custody late yesterday. He remains detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac pending further hearings.

Carjacking is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Attempted robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Using a firearm in connection with a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the Kent, Bellevue, Redmond, and Seattle Police Departments with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, firearms, Tobacco & Explosives (ATF).

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.