Seattle; Al M. Talaga charged for being a felon in possession of firearms | USAO-WDWA

(STL.News) – A 32-year-old Auburn, Washington, man was arrested today and charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. AL M. TALAGA was arrested without incident late yesterday. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle at 2:00 today.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 1, 2020, Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a break-in and looting at the Sneaker City store on Pike Street in downtown Seattle. When police arrived, various suspects were running away from the store. Witnesses said some of the looters had loaded merchandise into a Dodge Magnum that was parked near the store. In checking the car for suspects, police officers noted a number of items that appeared to have been taken from the store, as well as a firearm in the driver’s side door panel of the car.

Police impounded the car and traced its ownership to TALAGA. A court-authorized search of the car revealed that there were two firearms in the car. In addition to the loaded .40 caliber Glock in the side pocket of the door, investigators found a second loaded handgun under the floor mat on the passenger side of the car. A law enforcement database check verified that the .40 caliber pistol under the floor mat had been reported stolen in 2019 from a residence in Tacoma during a home invasion robbery.

TALAGA is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2005 conviction in King County Superior Court for Second Degree Robbery.

The charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Being a felon in possession of a firearm is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Seattle Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kate Crisham.

