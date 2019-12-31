Seasonal Decline Pushes Foreclosure Starts to Lowest Level on Record; Foreclosure Rate Hits 14-Year Low

November’s 33,500 foreclosure starts marked a 26% year-over-year decline, and the lowest monthly volume since Black Knight began recording the metric in 2000

The national foreclosure rate also fell by 3% from October to hit its lowest level since 2005

Delinquencies rose seasonally in November, but remain nearly 5% below last year’s level

Prepayment activity fell 19% from October’s six-year high due to both seasonal declines in home-sale-related prepays as well as higher interest rates impacting refinance incentive

Despite the pullback, prepayment activity remains 123% above this point last year

JACKSONVILLE, FL (STL.News) Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following “first look” at November 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.53%

Month-over-month change: 4.18%

Year-over-year change: -4.72%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.47%

Month-over-month change: -3.31%

Year-over-year change: -9.11%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 33,500

Month-over-month change: -23.69%

Year-over-year change: -25.88%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.46%

Month-over-month change: -19.06%

Year-over-year change: 122.88%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.55%

Month-over-month change: -11.42%

Year-over-year change: -12.59%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,868,000

Month-over-month change: 82,000

Year-over-year change: -57,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 439,000

Month-over-month change: 6,000

Year-over-year change: -71,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 248,000

Month-over-month change: -7,000

Year-over-year change: -20,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,116,000

Month-over-month change: 75,000

Year-over-year change: -77,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 10.44%

Louisiana: 7.84%

Alabama: 6.83%

West Virginia: 6.68%

Arkansas: 6.23%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

California: 2.09%

Idaho: 1.98%

Oregon: 1.90%

Washington: 1.86%

Colorado: 1.81%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 3.01%

Louisiana: 1.87%

Alabama: 1.82%

Arkansas: 1.66%

West Virginia: 1.22%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska: -12.51%

District of Columbia: -6.55%

Maine: -5.88%

Hawaii: -5.88%

Washington: -5.82

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

West Virginia: 12.36%

Arizona: 11.05%

Oklahoma: 10.51%

Arkansas: 10.50%

Iowa: 9.97%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight’s loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.