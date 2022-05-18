Searcy Man Sentenced for Producing Child Pornography

Searcy Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Producing Child Pornography

Defendant Sexually Abused Teen Boys For Decades

(STL.News) A Searcy man who sexually abused numerous young boys for years was sentenced yesterday afternoon for production of child pornography. United States District Court Judge Billy Roy Wilson sentenced John Ronald Ord, 51, to 30 years in federal prison. This 30-year sentence is the maximum allowed by law.

In 2019, Searcy Police Department began investigating Ord after a teenager reported he had been sexually abused by Ord for several years, beginning in 2012. Their investigation revealed that the defendant had been preying on teenage boys as far back as 1999 by exploiting their weaknesses, such as hunger, lack of a stable environment, or financial needs. Ord would then provide the boys with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them. At least 19 of Ord’s victims have been identified.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Ord’s phone and saw a conversation on a dating app called Grindr. In the app, Ord had a conversation in December 2018 with a 14-year-old boy in which Ord asked the boy to send him a photograph of his penis. This conduct led to the production of child pornography charge in December 2019. Ord was detained at that time and pleaded guilty in December 2021.

Five of Ord’s victims were present at the sentencing hearing and testified about their abuse at the hands of Ord. In addition to the prison term, Ord was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment. The investigation was conducted by the Searcy Police Department, the FBI, and the United States Secret Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin Bryant and John Ray White.

