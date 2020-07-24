Seal Beach Police Department Joins Neighbors App By Ring

SEAL BEACH, CA (STL.News) The Seal Beach Police Department has joined Neighbors, a free app by Ring, as of Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The Seal Beach Police Department will now be able to use Neighbors as a new way to connect with residents at the local level to provide valuable safety information.

Neighbors is a free and simple app that helps community members stay informed of local incidents and share neighborhood safety updates, while keeping their privacy protected. Neighbors brings residents together to have impactful safety conversations and engage with their local public safety agencies on the app in their area to make their neighborhoods safer. The app is available for anyone to use with or without a Ring device.

Having an effective and easy means of hyper-local communication with residents is central to public safety and why the Seal Beach Police Department has decided to join Neighbors in their efforts to serve the community. The Seal Beach Police Department is now even better positioned to notify residents of a nearby safety incident, or share proactive tips and emergency preparedness information ahead of time.

It’s important to note that local public safety officials do not have access to user ameras, live streams or personal information when using Neighbors. When an individual user chooses to post a video or comment on the app, they are identified only as “Neighbor #” and the location of posts are obscured to protect user privacy. Public safety officials are always identified by their last name and agency when using Neighbors and can view and comment as well as share posts to the app in their jurisdiction.

