Scott Dylan Green and three more Members of an Aiken County Drug Conspiracy Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – Acting United States Attorney A. Lance Crick announced today that Scott Dylan Green, Joseph Price Langford, Ricardo Dunbar, and James Clinton Gunter, Jr., all of Aiken County, were sentenced in federal court for their involvement in a methamphetamine and heroin conspiracy.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs of Columbia sentenced Green to 210 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of court-ordered supervision. Langford was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of court-ordered supervision. Dunbar was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by 8 years of court-ordered supervision. Gunter was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison followed by 4 years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented to the court when the defendants pleaded guilty established that the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of co-defendants Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington. Evans is an inmate in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Brockington is an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin for Evans and Brockington. Some of the individuals charged were responsible for transporting multi-kilogram amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing the drugs throughout the state. Brockington and Evans have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge against them and are awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.

