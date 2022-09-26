Scotland's Sturgeon calls for parliament to sit over market crisis



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks as she meets staff at the new offices of Social Security Scotland during a visit to mark a significant jobs announcement for Dundee and Scotland, in Dundee, Scotland, Britain September 29, 2021.



LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for the Westminster parliament to be recalled to hold an emergency session after financial markets continued to reverberate following Friday’s mini-budget.

“It’s hard to overstate the scale of the economic crisis caused by Friday’s UK budget,” she said on Twitter (NYSE:). “While the very richest get tax cuts, ordinary people – already hit by soaring inflation – are about to be hit by rising interest rates.

“The House of Commons should be in emergency session now.”